Pramod Sawant remains Goa CM as BJP keeps faith in him

The BJP on Monday retained Pramod Sawant as the chief minister of Goa, ending speculation over whether the incumbent or senior MLA Vishwaji Rane would get to lead the state. The ruling party is set to form the government with the support of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and three independent MLAs.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar, the saffron party’s central observer who arrived in Goa earlier in the day, announced Sawant’s name following a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party at the party’s state headquarters in Panaji. Earlier in the afternoon, the saffron party’s newly elected MLAs were welcomed at the BJP office with an aarti and flower petals.

Sawant, 48, led the BJP in Goa in the recently held Assembly elections in which the ruling party managed to improve its performance by winning 20 of the 40 seats, compared to 13 five years earlier. He had been promoted to the top job in March 2019 after the death of former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Though the saffron party’s top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had endorsed Sawant during the election campaign last month, BJP insiders had earlier admitted that the poll result led to Rane’s emergence as another power centre in the state.

Sawant has a background in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, is considered to be close to BJP general secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh and state general secretary (Organisation) Satish Dhond, who is known in Goa as the power behind the CM’s chair.

Sawant’s political journey of over two decades stands out because he has been with one party throughout. The two-time MLA from Sanquelim has served as the leader of the BJP’s Yuva Morcha and has been the Speaker of the Goa Assembly.

Sawant has a bachelor’s degree in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) from the Shivaji University in Kolhapur and a Master’s in Social Work from the Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth in Pune. His wife Sulakshana is a school teacher and a BJP functionary, and the two have a teenage daughter.