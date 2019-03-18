Goa CM swearing-in: Pramod Sawant to succeed Manohar Parrikar, oath ceremony at 11 pm

Goa Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant is set to be the next chief minister and is scheduled to take oath at 11 pm on Monday. Sawant will succeed Manohar Parrikar who died on Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer for a year.

As per the power-sharing arrangement reached with allies, an MLA each from two small parties backing BJP in the coastal state will be made deputy chief minister. They are Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar.

BJP president Amit Shah had earlier said that his party was holding discussions with its allies in Goa to decide the new chief minister and will soon meet the Governor to stake claim to form the government. Shah was in Goa to attend the funeral of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. The BJP chief also met local party leaders in a star hotel in Panaji along with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. "The process to form new government will continue now. Senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari is here. We are in discussion with both the coalition parties (GFP and MGP) and also independent MLAs," Shah had said.

Earlier in the day, Congress had visited the Raj Bhavan to stake claim. Claiming that the Congress is the “single-largest party” in Goa, the party asked Governor Mridula Sinha to “dismiss the ruling BJP.” “We do not have an appointment, but she is refusing to give us time. But despite that, we have arrived here to meet the Governor to stake our claim. It is our right as a single largest party in the Goa assembly,” Goa Congress chief Chandrakant Kavlekar had said. The party later met the Governor and submitted a letter to her.

Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane had emerged as frontrunners for Goa CM’s post. Sawant is known to be from the cadre and is seen as someone who had “ear of the chief minister”. A two-time MLA representing Sanquelim constituency, Sawant is among the few leaders in the BJP groomed by Parrikar himself.

After the overnight meeting to find the fresh face in Goa reached a deadlock, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari held several rounds of talks with BJP leaders and alliance partner Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to discuss Manohar Parrikar’s successor in Goa. After the meeting, Goa BJP president Vinay Tendulkar said, “The decision on a chief ministerial candidate is yet to be taken. But the picture will be clear by 2 pm.” He also added that the new chief minister would be sworn in after 3 pm today. While Rane attended the meeting with Gadkari, Sawant was not present in it, reported PTI.

