Pralhad Joshi takes charge as Union Education Minister day after Pradhan’s resignation

Pralhad Joshi took charge as the new Union Education Minister on Sunday, officials said. He has been given additional charge of the education ministry while continuing as Consumer Affairs Minister.

In a post on X, he said: Today, I assumed charge as the Union Minister for Education. I am grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for placing his faith in me and entrusting me with this responsibility. I accept it with humility and a deep sense of duty.

Today, I assumed charge as the Union Minister for Education. I am grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for placing his faith in me and entrusting me with this responsibility. I accept it with humility and a deep sense of duty. ಇಂದು ಭಾರತ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ… pic.twitter.com/Ge2ulvf3L8 — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) July 26, 2026

He chaired a review meeting of the Ministry in which he took stock of the implementation of various schemes and initiatives. Union Minister of State of Education Jayant Singh also attended the meeting. Secretaries of both the Departments of the Ministry of Education and other senior officials were present.

Joshi replaced Dharmendra Pradhan, who resigned on Saturday following the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests over the NEET paper leak controversy.

In his resignation letter, Pradhan said it was not a matter of ‘individual prestige’ and that he was disturbed by the developments of the past 10 days.