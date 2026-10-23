Pralhad Joshi launches registration portal for fifth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam

UNION EDUCATION Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday launched the registration portal for the fifth edition of the cultural and educational exchange programme ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS 5.0)’. The theme of the programme this year is ‘Thirukkural’, a 2,500-year-old Tamil text written by poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a Russian translation of Thirukkural to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the BRICS Summit 2026.

Thirukkural is a classical Tamil text comprising 1,330 couplets, known as kurals, divided into 133 chapters of 10 couplets each. Written in Old Tamil, the work offers insights into ethics, morality, personal conduct and principles of leading a virtuous life.