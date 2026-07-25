Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has been assigned charge of the Education Ministry, in addition to his existing portfolio. The move comes hours after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned after mass Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests over NEET paper leak.

Joshi is currently the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy, has been assigned the charge of Education Ministry.

The 64-year-old has represented the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka as an MP since 2004, and has earlier served as the Minister of Coal, Mines, and Parliamentary Affairs between 2019 and 2024.

In a press communique, the Rashtrapati Bhawan said, “The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India.”