Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi demands action against Rahul Gandhi for his ‘objectionable’ comments in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi, speaking in Lok Sabha Tuesday, launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his links to businessman Gautam Adani.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi. (PTI)

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday demanded action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the “objectionable and baseless allegations” he made in Lok Sabha a day before. Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his links to businessman Gautam Adani.

“The Congress leader has made some remarks yesterday. Those were very objectionable and baseless allegations. Those should be expunged, and action should be taken against him,” Joshi told Speaker Om Birla.

Gandhi linked Adani’s rise with the Modi government coming to power in 2014, and questioned how Adani’s net worth increased from $8 billion to $140 billion between 2014 and 2022.

When the House convened on Wednesday, Joshi said that according to parliamentary rules, one should serve a notice beforehand if he or she wants to make allegations against anyone. He said a privilege motion will be moved against Gandhi for his comments.

Speaker Birla did not take a decision immediately in this regard and said he would examine the matter and decide accordingly.

In a 53-minute speech, Gandhi alleged the Centre had tweaked the rules in favour of Adani, saying those with no prior experience in airports were earlier not involved in the development of airports.

His comments drew sharp reactions from Union Ministers and BJP MPs, both within and outside Parliament.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad termed Gandhi’s allegations “baseless, shameless and reckless charges against an honest Prime Minister,” stating that the Gandhi family was out “on bail” in the National Herald case. Union minister Kiren Rijiju, meanwhile, said “wild allegations” cannot be made without documentary proof.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 13:29 IST
