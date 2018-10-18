Plot to attack Prakash Singh Badal: ‘Mastermind’ visited Punjab ahead of SAD rally

Investigators from both UP and Punjab said that at least one accomplice of German visited Anandpur Sahib with him after the snatching incident. Investigators from both UP and Punjab said that at least one accomplice of German visited Anandpur Sahib with him after the snatching incident.

German Singh, a resident of Ajijpur in Uttar Pradesh and the alleged mastermind for a plot to carry out an attack on former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal during a SAD rally, had visited Punjab along with one of his accomplices after October 2.

It was on October 2 that two rifles, including an Insas rifle, was snatched from two Uttar Pradesh policemen from a checkpost in UP, a senior Punjab Police officer and an investigator in UP have said.

Investigators from both UP and Punjab said that at least one accomplice of German visited Anandpur Sahib with him after the snatching incident.

While police have arrested three accused Karam Singh, Gurjant Singh (both residents of UP) and Amrit Singh (a resident of Haryana), German is absconding.

After an encounter, UP Police on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday arrested the trio for snatching weapons and cartridges from UP Police.

Punjab Police are working on the leads to trace and nab the men in Punjab with whom German may have been in touch.

A senior Punjab Police officer said that snatching of the weapons on October 2 was a “desperate attempt” to try and target Shiromani Akali Dal rally in Patiala district on October 7, which however could not be carried out.

A team of Punjab Police counter intelligence led by an Assistant Inspectopr General-rank officer returned to Punjab on Tuesday after meeting UP police officers.

A senior Punjab Police officer said information gathered by the police revealed that “a handler” was giving directions to the module led by German and that there was a probability that German and his accomplices’ only role might have been to deliver snatched weapons to someone selected to execute the plot.

The accused in the weapon snatching case, police say have no criminal past and police suspect the weapons were to be handed over to some trained person for the execution of the plot. Police also suspect that German may have more weapons with him.

