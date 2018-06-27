Prakash Raj on Gauri Lankesh killers ‘planning’ to kill him: They will not get away with hate politics

Prakash Raj hit out at his haters and expressed concerns over forces trying to silence his voice. Prakash Raj hit out at his haters and expressed concerns over forces trying to silence his voice.

Reacting to the reports that the killers of author Gauri Lankesh had planned to kill him as well, actor Prakash Raj on Wednesday said his voice will grow stronger. Sharing a news report of the SIT, probing Gauri killings, investigations findings that there were plans to eliminate him on Twitter, Raj hit out at his haters and expressed concerns over forces trying to silence his voice.

“Bengaluru: Gauri killers planned to eliminate actor Prakash Rai, reveals SIT probe… ….Look at the narrative to silence voices.. my VOICE will grow more STRONGER now .. you cowards …do you think you will get away with such HATE POLITICS,” tweeted Raj

Bengaluru: Gauri killers planned to eliminate actor Prakash Rai, reveals SIT probe https://t.co/a3AEfE5vZK ….Look at the narrative to silence voices.. my VOICE will grow more STRONGER now .. you cowards …do you think you will get away with such HATE POLITICS #justasking pic.twitter.com/tIZd5xoOvq — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 27, 2018

According to the SIT findings, as reported by a Kannada news channel, Gauri’s killers had conspired to kill Raj after he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP on public platforms.

The reports suggest that the killers had also planned to eliminate Jnanpeetha awardee Girish Karnad and they had named it as ‘operation kaka’.

Gauri Lankesh, a Left-leaning journalist, and a strong Hindutva critic was shot dead from a close range by motorcycle-borne assailants in front of her house on September 5 last year.

