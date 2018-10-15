Javadekar slams Tharoor over Ram temple remark; ‘cut-off from reality’

Shashi Tharoor stirred a controversy by saying that true Hindus would not want a Ram Temple in Ayodhya at an event in Chennai. (File) Shashi Tharoor stirred a controversy by saying that true Hindus would not want a Ram Temple in Ayodhya at an event in Chennai. (File)

Slamming Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for his remark that ‘true Hindus would not want a Ram Temple in Ayodhya by demolishing somebody else’s place of worship’, Union minister Prakash Javadekar Monday said that Tharoor and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are completely cut-off from reality and they become Hindu only during elections, ANI reported.

“Astonished that Shashi Tharoor believes that true Hindus don’t want a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This could be a view of Tharoor or Rahul Gandhi, not of people. This shows how cut-off they are from reality and how they only become Hindu during elections,” ANI quoted Javadekar as saying.

At an event in Chennai on Sunday, Tharoor had said while a vast majority of Hindus believe that Ayodhya was the birthplace of Lord Ram, no good Hindu would want to see a Ram temple built “by demolishing somebody else’s place of worship”, a reference to the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992. He, however, clarified his stance on the matter on Monday and said it was his personal opinion and he was not speaking on behalf of his party.

“I condemn the malicious distortion of my words by some media in the service of political masters. I said: “most Hindus would want a temple at what they believe to be Ram’s birthplace. But no good Hindu would want it to be built by destroying another’s place of worship,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP wrote on Twitter.

I condemn the malicious distortion of my words by some media in the service of political masters. I said: “most Hindus would want a temple at what they believe to be Ram’s birthplace. But no good Hindu would want it to be built by destroying another’s place of worship.” — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 15, 2018

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha said that the Congress is trying to build a momentum against the construction of Ram Temple. “You (Congress) are conspiring to ensure that there is no verdict from the court,” PTI quoted him as saying.

He further alleged that in past, the Congress leaders had filed petitions to delay the matter in the Supreme Court and Tharoor has joined them now by linking construction of a temple with the “demolition of disputed structure” that happened decades back.

Narasimha further said that the BJP wants an early verdict from the Supreme Court on the Ram temple case but the Congress is trying everything to delay it. He added that the BJP wants a grand Ram temple and will wait for the top court’s verdict.

The Congress is doing “vote bank politics”, he said, alleging that Gandhi had earlier claimed that his party was a “Muslims party”. Rahul Gandhi wears his “Shiv bhakti” (devotion to Lord Shiv) on his sleeve but he should answer whether he is a Hindu or not, Rao said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App