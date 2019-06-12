Will seek report on journalist attack in Shamli: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Wednesday said he would seek a report in connection with an incident in Shamili where a television journalist was thrashed by two Railway policemen. “I will seek a report on the incident,” Javadekar was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister’s comments came a day after 30-year-old journalist Amit Kumar Sharma was thrashed by police and locked behind bars later at a Government Railway Police station (GRP) in Shamli.

The incident occurred after an argument took place between policemen and Amit Kumar near the police station when he had gone to report on the derailment of a goods train.

Describing the attack, Kumar had told the Indian Express, “I rushed to the spot with two other journalists to cover the derailment. While I was covering the incident, SHO pushed me following which my camera fell down. When I reasoned with him, he suddenly started abusing me. Later, a police constable thrashed me.”

He added, “Policemen dragged me to the police station which is around 200 metres from the spot. I was put behind bars and policemen harassed me by urinating on me. This morning, policemen released me. They were annoyed because I ran a story against them last month.”

The incident was recorded on camera by other journalists. Kumar was released this morning after several journalists reached the police station and staged a protest. They demanded registration of an FIR against the SHO and constable.