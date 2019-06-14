Display credits of serials in Hindi, regional languages too, I&B ministry tells TV channels

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Friday issued an advisory to all private television channels to display the casting/credits/titles of Hindi and regional languages serials in the respective languages as well. The ministry said the move is aimed at enhancing the outreach and benefit TV viewers of the country.

In a release, the I&B ministry stated that several Hindi and regional language TV channels have been displaying the castings/credits/titles of Hindi and Regional language TV serials only in English. “This practice tends to deprive people versed with Hindi and regional languages of the valuable information about the casting of TV serials/programmes,” it said.

To promote #Indian languages we are asking TV channels to also give titles in their programmes in the Indian language in which they broadcast: Union Minister @PrakashJavdekar Read about this: https://t.co/K6Fu7MKTbK … pic.twitter.com/LlhRiZya4e — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 14, 2019

I&B minister Prakash Javadekar said he hoped everyone would welcome the move and that such directive would be issued for cinema also. “In addition to Indian language, if they want to give titles and credits in English as well, they are free to do so. So, we are not restricting anything. We are actually adding the Indian languages. We are issuing such orders for cinema also.”

The latest development comes close on the heels of a row over recommendations of new draft education policy which suggests making Hindi a mandatory third language in Tamil Nadu schools. Several parties of the state had condemned the move and protested over it.

However, after the protests by political parties, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the Centre has no intentions of imposing any language on anybody.

“Committee has submitted its report to Ministry, it’s not the policy. Public feedback will be sought, it’s a misunderstanding that it has become a policy. No language will be imposed on any state,” Nishank said.

Javadekar too supported his statement, saying that the government will decide on the policy after getting public feedback.