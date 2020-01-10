Malafide campaign to defame ABVP but police cleared picture, Left behind JNU violence: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. (File) Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. (File)

Minutes after the Delhi Police named nine students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, as suspects behind the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) last week, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Friday said it has now been established that the ABVP and the BJP were unnecessarily getting blamed for the last five days. “Malafide campaign launched to defame ABVP but Delhi Police cleared picture,” he said.

“Today’s police press conference established that for the last 5 days, the chorus that was created deliberately to blame ABVP, BJP and others, wasn’t true. It is the left organisations that pre-planned violence, disabled CCTV and destroyed server,” ANI quoted Javadekar as saying.

Javadekar added, “JNU students should end their stir and allow the academic sessions to begin; cooperate in the investigation. Parties like CPI, CPI-M, AAP have been rejected in LS polls; they are now using students for their vested interests.”

On the other hand, Union minister Smriti Irani referred to the information shared by Delhi Police to allege that the “Left design” in the varsity has been “unmasked” and accused it of turning the campus into a political battleground.

READ | JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh: ‘Not scared of Delhi police, have evidence of how I was attacked’

“Left design in JNU unmasked. They led mobs of mayhem, destroyed public property paid for by taxpayers, disallowed new students from being enrolled, used the campus as a political battleground. #LeftBehindJNUViolence becomes public knowledge as Delhi Police releases evidence,” the former HRD minister said in a tweet.

Left design in JNU unmasked. They led mobs of mayhem, destroyed public property paid for by taxpayers, disallowed new students from being enrolled, used the campus as a political battleground. #LeftBehindJNUViolence becomes public knowledge as @DelhiPolice releases evidence. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 10, 2020

The Delhi Police, however, remained tight-lipped on the attack by a masked mob on students and teachers on Sunday evening that left 36 injured. At a press briefing, Joy Tirkey, DCP, Crime Branch said on January 5 several people, including Ghosh, attacked students on the campus. The police also named Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj, and Vikas Patel as suspects.

Read | JNU V-C to HRD: University implementing fee-related decisions ‘in totality’

After being named as one of the nine suspects in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus violence on Sunday, the JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh Friday said Delhi Police can do their inquiry, but I also have evidence to show how I was attacked. She also said Delhi Police should make public whatever proof it has against her.

JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh. (ANI) JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh. (ANI)

Expressing confidence that the investigation will be fair, Ghosh said, “Delhi Police can do their inquiry. I also have evidence to show how I was attacked. I have full faith in the law & order of this country that investigation will be fair. I will get justice. But why is Delhi Police biased? My complaint has not been filed as an FIR. I have not carried out any assault.”

Reacting to the matter, JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said, “We also want that the report of the investigation comes and if culprits are recognised then we hope that they will be punished.”

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) hold protests in the campus against January 5 JNU violence. Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) hold protests in the campus against January 5 JNU violence.

Meanwhile, RSS-affiliate ABVP on Friday took out a march inside the JNU campus against the January 5 incident, according to PTI. The protesters carried banners which read ‘Red Terror down down’ and ‘Reclaim our study’. They started their march from Sabarmati T-point and moved towards the varsity’s main gate. As they walked, police in plain clothes also accompanied them.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd