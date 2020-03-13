Prakash Javadekar gives environmental clearance for Mopa airport

Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar. (File Photo) Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar. (File Photo)

Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Thursday cleared the development of the Greenfield International Airport at Mopa, Goa.

“I am happy to announce that today I have given environmental approval for Greenfield International Airport in Goa. This will pave the way for overall development for the region and give boost to tourism in the state,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the Supreme Court, which had placed a stay on the environmental clearance for the airport previously given by the MoEF, cleared the project in January. A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta asked the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to oversee the project and ensure that there is no environmental damage.

The Goa government had first proposed the development of an international airport at Mopa village, located in North Goa’s Pernem tehsil, in 2011. It finally submitted its proposal to the MoEF in 2015 and was issued environmental clearance the very same year.

However, the project was stalled due to a litany of litigation over the years, with construction finally coming to a complete halt in 2018.

The Supreme Court bench has now directed the concessionaire to adopt a zero-carbon programme in the construction and operation of the airport and has observed that the conditions imposed by the MoEF’s Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) and the NGT are sufficient to protect the environment in the region.

The Supreme Court had incidentally, last year, found fault with the environmental clearance and had asked the EAC to re-examine it.

