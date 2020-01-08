Prakash Javadekar criticises NYT over report on JNU violence

Union minister Prakash Javadekar. (Express file photo) Union minister Prakash Javadekar. (Express file photo)

A day after questioning international daily Financial Times over its reportage on the violence in JNU on Sunday, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar Tuesday shifted his focus to The New York Times, another renowned global publication.

In its article titled “Masked Men Attack Students in Rampage at University in New Delhi”, The New York Times had quoted witnesses hearing the members of the mob say “Hail Lord Ram!”.

Attacking the international publication for the report, Javadekar tweeted, “It seems @nytimes consists of the most ardent bhakts of Lord Ram as they seem to find him everywhere”. He said that “on a serious note, waiting to read @nytimes ground reporting of the violence & religious persecution from Shri Nankana Sahib. Which slogans did they hear there?”

In a series of tweets on Monday, Javadekar had criticised the Financial Times for calling the mob “nationalist”. He tweeted that “technologists across the world would be eager to get the tech possessed by you, which helps decipher that a masked mob is ‘nationalist” and said that “all universities & institutions in our country are secular”.

On Tuesday, the minister said that all masked men will soon be “unmasked”. He said that the Union Home Minister “has ordered an enquiry and the masked men involved in the JNU attack will soon be unmasked”.

He said that “misunderstandings are deliberately being spread in JNU and in others parts of the country to incite violence, which will also be exposed”.

