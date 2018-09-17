Prakash Javadekar clarifies school alumni remark, says govt not abdicating responsibility

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

HRD MINISTER Prakash Javadekar clarified on Sunday that his statement in Pune on schools asking alumni for financial assistance should not be seen as the government abdicating its responsibility.

Speaking at an event organised by Jnana Prabodhini School on Friday, the minister had said, “Some schools come to the government with a begging bowl asking for funds. They can easily ask their alumni for help. It is the duty of the alumni to contribute to their school, their college and this attitude of ‘give it back’ should be cultivated by schools.”

Following a controversy on social media over his statement, Javadekar said on Sunday that he was misunderstood. “The incumbent government has increased its education budget considerably and will continue to do so. What I meant was that schools should tap their alumni as well, in addition to the assistance being received from the government.”

“Let me clarify that while the government is committed to provide more and more funds for education, alumni should also be requested to contribute like it is being done in Jnana Prabhodhini. Since 2014 budget for education has been increased by about 70% from Rs 63,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 1,10,000 crore in 2018. Government is committed to provide more,” he said.

Javadekar also regretted using the words begging bowl. “I am also withdrawing the two inappropriate words inadvertently used during my speech in Pune. This should rest the controversy now,” he added.

