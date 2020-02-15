Prakash Javadekar denies calling Arvind Kejriwal a ‘terrorist’

Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (File photo) Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (File photo)

Union Environmental Minister Prakash Javadekar has denied calling Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal a “terrorist”. Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Pune Friday, Javadekar claimed he had never made this kind of statement, reported news agency PTI.

Javadekar was asked about his statement ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, where he had said Kejriwal called himself an anarchist and “there is not much difference between an anarchist and a terrorist”. He further added, “there is plenty of proof that Arvind Kejriwal is a terrorist“.

“He (Kejriwal) is making a very innocent face and asking whether he is a terrorist. Toh aatankvaadee ho iske bahut saboot hain. Aapne khud kaha tha main araajakvaadee hoon. Araajakvaad aur aatankvaad mein bahut zyada antar nahi hota. Aur Punjab ke chunav mein, jab ek hafta bacha tha, tab Moga mein, Khalistan Commando Force ke aatankvaadee, commander Gurinder Singh, ke ghar pe raat bhar ruke the (There is plenty of evidence to prove you are a terrorist. You had called yourself an anarchist. There is not much difference between an anarchist and a terrorist,” Kejriwal had said.

Javadekar has made other comments on Kejriwal and his party as well. He recently said, “AAP is supporting Shaheen Bagh where slogans such as ‘Assam ko azadi, Jinnah wali azadi‘ are being raised”. He added that such support is “terrorism”.

At the Pune press conference Friday, Javadekar held the “sudden disappearance” of the Congress responsible for the BJP’s defeat in the Delhi polls.

“Because of Congress’s disappearance, there was a direct flight between the BJP and the AAP. We had expected 42 per cent votes for us and 49 per cent for the AAP. But our predictions failed by 3 per cent each,” he said.

The Kejriwal-led AAP government won the Delhi elections with a total tally of 62 out of 70 Assembly seats. The BJP bagged eight seats, while the Congress failed to secure a single one.

