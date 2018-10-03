Prakash Javadekar appointed BJP’s poll in-charge in Rajasthan

Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan

Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan were on Wednesday appointed BJP’s poll in-charge in Rajasthan, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh respectively. According to a press statement released by the party, the appointment of all three leaders was made by BJP president Amit Shah.

Elections in the three states along with Chhattisgarh are due later this year. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are ruled by the BJP, while Telangana was under the rule Telangana Rashtra Samithi till last month. The government in Telangana was dissolved by Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao last month.

Shah has also appointed Mukul Roy, who had quit the Trinamool Congress to join the BJP and seen as a capable organisational leader, as convener of the party’s election management committee in West Bengal. In another appointment, the BJP made Arvind Menon, who has an RSS background and was once a powerful organisational leader in Madhya Pradesh, as the party’s co-in-charge for West Bengal.

Party General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya is the in-charge for the state. The appointments in West Bengal underlines Shah’s focus on the state, which he sees as a potential region for the party’s growth in the next Lok Sabha election.

