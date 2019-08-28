Prakash Javadekar: 50 lakh hectares of degraded land to be restored by 2030

Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday announced that his ministry has targeted the restoration 50 lakh hectares of degraded land by 2030.

Advertising

Speaking at the curtain raiser event for the 14th meeting of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD COP 14), which India will host for the first time, Javadekar said India takes over from China as the president of COP 14 for two years. “This means that we are in a leadership role in the global fight against desertification and other environmental challenges like climate change,” he said.

The minister also announced that a Centre for Excellence would be set up in Dehradun for land degradation neutrality. The institute will not only research technology to combat land degradation, but will also function as a resource and training centre.

Ministers from 94 countries, as well as the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, is expected to attend COP 14 which will take place from September 2-13 in Greater Noida. The 12-day event is to be attended by 5,000 participants, including 3,000 international delegates from 196 countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to make an appearance.

Advertising

“There are 30 decisions which will take place at the end of the conference and the New Delhi Declaration will be ratified. India is dedicated to ensure that the declaration is followed and will encourage partner countries to achieve their targets,”said Javadekar.

Speaking about the challenges that India faces, Javadekar said, “Around one third of our land is effected by land degradation. India has 2.5 percent of the world’s land but supports 18 per cent of its population…We aim to achieve land degradation neutrality by 2030…” said Javadekar.