Prakash Ambedkar points out threat post against CM Devendra Fadnavis

President of the Bharatiya Republican Party Bahujan Mahasangh Prakash Ambedkar, Wednesday alleged that there is threat to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from organisations involved in the recent violence at Bhima Koregaon.

“A close aide of Sambhaji Bhide has posted a message on social media threatening Fadnavis, BJP minister Girish Bapat and Sudheendra Kulkarni. From the post, it clearly shows that these people can go to any extent to achieve their target or can take lives of people who create hurdles,” said Ambedkar, while pointing out a social media post.

Last week, Ambedkar had named Sambhaji Bhide of Shiv Pratisthan and Milind Ekbote of Samast Hindu Aghadi as persons behind the riots and the police had also booked them. The FIR was registered at Pimpri police station against Bhide, Ekbote and their supporters, and was later sent to Pune Rural Police, which has Bhima Koregaon under its jurisdiction. The complaint was filed by social worker Anita Ravindra Salve (39), a member of the Bahujan Republican Socialist Party.

Both have been booked under IPC sections for attempt to murder and rioting, and relevant sections of the Prevention of Atrocities Act following the clashes in Bhima Koregaon.

Ambedkar alleged that police did not inform Fadnavis about the alleged threat post. “While action should be taken against the person who posted the message on social media, the high ranking police officers and intelligence chief in Pune should be transferred immediately,” added Ambedkar.

“There is a conflict between unscrutinised Hindutva organisations like that of Bhide and Ekbote and the Hindutva organisations that are already under public watch. The acts like that in Bhima Koregaon are done by unscrutinised organisations. Now, a political call needs to be taken to decide how much importance should be given to such organisations,” he said.

Alleging targeting of Dalits, he said, “We have been told around 3,000 persons have been either detained or arrested. The police action is wrong.”

DCP Cyber Crime Akbar Pathan said they had not received any complaint about allegedly threatening post that Ambedkar had pointed out.

