Prakash Ambedkar meets Fadnavis, denies links with CPI-Maoist

Bharip Bahujansamaj Party president Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and clarified that the role of his socio-political organisation was to champion public cause adopting democratic methods. “There is no question of harbouring any alleged links with the outlawed CPI(Maoist),” he said.

Ambedkar met Fadnavis following a letter, where his name is being dragged for initiating the Elgaar Parishad last year. He expressed serious concern over investigating agencies “misleading the political leadership and causing hardships to the activists and free thinkers who are working for the masses adopting democratic methods”.

He said that there was a need for effective Centre-state plans to bring a transformation within the outlawed groups and bring them into the democratic process. “In spite of huge funds which is never subjected to any CAG audit, why has it not been able to bring a social transformation among the outlawed forces. The process to integrate them into mainstream and democratic process cannot be undermined,” he said.

“The fear of an armed revolution in the present age by the oulawed forces is impossible. Today, the Centre and state governments are extremely powerful. What we witness is the resistance of the Naxals in pockets where there is higher degree of exploitation specially in the adivasi (tribal) belt,” he said.

While emphasising the importance of police, he questioned the outcome of the recent raids against the human right activists, lawyers, writers and thinkers.

