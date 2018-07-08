Prajapati encounter case: Two more witnesses declared hostile

The witness said he was never called by Palanpur police to Ambaji General Hospital or asked to observe the physical condition of Pandya. (File) The witness said he was never called by Palanpur police to Ambaji General Hospital or asked to observe the physical condition of Pandya. (File)

TWO MORE witnesses in the Tulsiram Prajapati alleged fake encounter case were on Saturday declared hostile by the prosecution, taking the count of hostile witnesses to 85 out of 138 witnesses examined so far. On Saturday, two panch witnesses deposed before the special CBI court to explain the physical condition of police sub-inspector Ashish A Pandya, Special Operation Group, Palanpur, who got injured in the alleged encounter with Tulsiram on December 28, 2006.

The first witness, a 48-year-old man from Gujarat, told the court he used to work at a shop opposite Palanpur police station. The witness said some 10-12 years ago, police came to his shop, called him out on the road and asked him to sign a paper. He said he signed without knowing the contents.

The witness said he was never called by Palanpur police to Ambaji General Hospital or asked to observe the physical condition of Pandya. He denied telling Palanpur police that after entering the special room of the hospital, he saw on the first bed an injured Pandya, fully conscious, wearing a vest with short sleeves, a bandage on the left shoulder where a bullet hit him when Tulsiram is said to have fired from his weapon.

The second witness told the court that he lived close to Palanpur police station and 10-12 years ago, he was asked to sign some documents. He told the court he didn’t remember what was written on the document he signed.

