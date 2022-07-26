Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva alleges phone tapping, Union Min says ‘let her call anyone’

Updated: July 26, 2022 12:14:31 pm
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Tuesday slammed the Opposition’s Vice Presidential candidate, Margaret Alva, for alleging that phones of politicians are often tapped. Alva’s phone calls will have no bearing on the results of the upcoming Vice Presidential election, Joshi told news agency ANI.
“Why should anybody tap her phone? Let her call anybody, we’re confident about what the result of the VP election will be,” said Joshi on Tuesday morning. “These are childish allegations. She’s a senior person and she should not make such allegations.”
In a tweet shared earlier in the day, Alva alleged that politicians are aware that their phone conversations are often surveilled. “The fear that ‘Big Brother’ is always watching and listening permeates all conversations between politicians across party lines in ‘new’ India,” she wrote.
The fear that ‘Big Brother’ is always watching & listening permeates all conversations between politicians across party lines in ‘new’ India. MPs & leaders of parties carry multiple phones, frequently change numbers & talk in hushed whispers when they meet. Fear kills democracy.
— Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) July 26, 2022
“MPs and leaders of parties carry multiple phones, frequently change numbers & talk in hushed whispers when they meet. Fear kills democracy,” Alva added.
Her tweet came just hours after she revealed that she was unable to make or receive calls from her mobile. In a tongue-in-cheek comment on Twitter, she promised government-owned telecom operator MTNL that she would not call any MP from the BJP, TMC or BJD tonight if it restores her phone.
Subscriber Only Stories
Alva has been fielded by the Opposition against the ruling NDA’s Jagdeep Dhankhar – who resigned as West Bengal Governor on July 18.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Kargil Vijay Diwas: ‘We had all odds against us… were not prepared’Premium
‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Latest News
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’
Chess Olympiad torch relay arrives in Coimbatore
Drunk truck driver runs over sleeping pilgrim, injures three in Karnataka’s Koppal
Koffee with Karan Season 7: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a ‘cheesy’ episode
Shakin’ bacon? Belgian researchers study pigs’ response to music
Cryptoverse: What crisis? Venture capitalists bet big on crypto
Young Ukrainians use techno parties to rebuild villages
Homeless families housed in Birmingham hotels driven away before CWG 2022
Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor shoot for Animal at Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace. See viral photo
Several Indian-origin persons charged in insider trading cases in US
Delhi: Country liquor supply tender cancelled for the second time
Chhattisgarh: Naxal wanted in 19 criminal cases killed in encounter with police