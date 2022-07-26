Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva alleges phone tapping, Union Min says ‘let her call anyone’

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Tuesday slammed the Opposition’s Vice Presidential candidate, Margaret Alva, for alleging that phones of politicians are often tapped. Alva’s phone calls will have no bearing on the results of the upcoming Vice Presidential election, Joshi told news agency ANI.

“Why should anybody tap her phone? Let her call anybody, we’re confident about what the result of the VP election will be,” said Joshi on Tuesday morning. “These are childish allegations. She’s a senior person and she should not make such allegations.”

In a tweet shared earlier in the day, Alva alleged that politicians are aware that their phone conversations are often surveilled. “The fear that ‘Big Brother’ is always watching and listening permeates all conversations between politicians across party lines in ‘new’ India,” she wrote.

The fear that ‘Big Brother’ is always watching & listening permeates all conversations between politicians across party lines in ‘new’ India. MPs & leaders of parties carry multiple phones, frequently change numbers & talk in hushed whispers when they meet. Fear kills democracy. — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) July 26, 2022

“MPs and leaders of parties carry multiple phones, frequently change numbers & talk in hushed whispers when they meet. Fear kills democracy,” Alva added.

Her tweet came just hours after she revealed that she was unable to make or receive calls from her mobile. In a tongue-in-cheek comment on Twitter, she promised government-owned telecom operator MTNL that she would not call any MP from the BJP, TMC or BJD tonight if it restores her phone.

Alva has been fielded by the Opposition against the ruling NDA’s Jagdeep Dhankhar – who resigned as West Bengal Governor on July 18.