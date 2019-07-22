Red-faced over ‘not elected to clean toilets’ remark, BJP pulls up Pragya Singh Thakur

BJP working president J P Nadda pulled up Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur for criticising the Narendra Modi government’s flagship Swachh Bharat campaign, PTI reported.

Advertising

Thakur was summoned to the BJP headquarters where Nadda conveyed the party leadership’s displeasure with her toilet remarks made while addressing a gathering at Sehore in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. She was also asked to refrain from making statements that go against the party’s campaigns and ideologies. Thakur is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case and is currently out on bail.

Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Thakur(file pic) has arrived at BJP office in Delhi to meet BJP Working President JP Nadda and BJP General Secretary(organization) BL Santhosh. pic.twitter.com/vRbq4GIAeP — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

Speaking at an event, Thakur said that she had not been elected to clean toilets and drains, drawing criticism from the Congress, which called the statement an insult to her mandate. Adding on, she said that the job of an MP is to work with MLAs, corporators and public representatives to ensure development.

“Hum naali saaf karwaaneke liye nahi bane hain. Hum apka shouchalaya saaf karwane ke liye bilkul nahi banaye gaye hain. Hum jis kaam ke liye banaaye gaye hai, woh hum imaandari se karenge (I have not been elected to clean drains. I have definitely not been elected to clean your toilets. I will honestly do the work for which I have been elected).

#WATCH BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur in Sehore: Hum naali saaf karwane ke liye nahi bane hain. Hum aapka shauchalaya saaf karne ke liye bilkul nahi banaye gaye hain. Hum jis kaam ke liye banaye gaye hain, vo kaam hum imaandaari se karenge. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/VT4pcGKkYx — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

This is not the first time Thakur has left the party red-faced. During the Lok Sabha election campaign, she had hailed Mahatma Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse as a “patriot”. Even though she was forced to apologise, PM Modi went on to say that he would never be able to forgive her for the remarks. She was issued with a showcase notice as well.