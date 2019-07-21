WATCH: Not been elected to clean toilets, will perform duties honestly, says Pragya Thakur

BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur Sunday said she had not been elected to clean nullahs and toilets but would honestly perform the duties she is actually accountable for.

Advertising

“Hum naali saaf karwane ke liye nahi bane hain. Hum aapka shauchalaya saaf karne ke liye bilkul nahi banaye gaye hain. Hum jis kaam ke liye banaye gaye hain, vo kaam hum imaandaari se karenge. (I am not meant for cleaning nullahs. I have not at all been made (an MP) for cleaning toilets. I will honestly do all for which I have been made (an MP) for.),” ANI reported Thakur as saying at a gathering in Sehore.

#WATCH BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur in Sehore: Hum naali saaf karwane ke liye nahi bane hain. Hum aapka shauchalaya saaf karne ke liye bilkul nahi banaye gaye hain. Hum jis kaam ke liye banaye gaye hain, vo kaam hum imaandaari se karenge. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/VT4pcGKkYx — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

An accused in Malegaon blast case, Thakur won the Lok Sabha elections after defeating Congress heavyweight and two-time former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

In her first Parliament speech on Friday, Thakur had highlighted lack of medical facilities in Bhopal prison. She pointed out that there are no doctors and nurses in the state capital jail and sought deployment of essential medical staff there at the earliest.

“I saw when I was there (in jail) the situation was bad and today it is even worse; there are no doctors on call. There are around 3000 male prisoners, and approximately 150 women prisoners and 25-30 children, but there are no doctors on call for them. If they suddenly fall sick, the situation gets really bad as they can’t receive immediate medical attention due to the absence of doctors,” she had said.