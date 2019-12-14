Pragya’s privilege complaint against Rahul Gandhi sent to panel

Pragya made the complaint against Rahul for the tweet, saying that she has not been convicted and the Congress leader had breached her privilege as an MP. (PTI) Pragya made the complaint against Rahul for the tweet, saying that she has not been convicted and the Congress leader had breached her privilege as an MP. (PTI)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday indicated that a complaint of breach of privilege, submitted by BJP member Pragya Thakur against senior Congress member Rahul Gandhi for calling her a terrorist, had been sent to the Committee on Privileges.

Birla, who was addressing a media conference, stated in response to a question that he had sent complaints against different members to the committees concerned. It was now for these panels to take a call on them.

Committee chairman Sunil Kumar Singh told The Indian Express he had learnt from his office that Pragya’s complaint had been received. “I have not seen the complaint because I am away to my constituency, Chatra (Jharkhand), due to the ongoing Assembly polls. I will be able to comment on the matter only after my return on December 18,” he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Pragya had triggered a row praising Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a “deshbhakt” (patriot) in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session. Rahul Gandhi had then tweeted, “Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day in the history of India’s parliament.”

Pragya made the complaint against Rahul for the tweet, saying that she has not been convicted and the Congress leader had breached her privilege as an MP. Pragya had tendered an apology for her remarks on Godse though she maintained that she had not mentioned Godse’s name and she had been misquoted.

While the Opposition pressed for an apology by Pragya in Lok Sabha, BJP member Nishikant Dubey demanded the initiation of a breach of privilege motion against Rahul for calling her a “terrorist”. He also requested the Speaker to ensure that “the dignity of parliamentarians” was maintained.

