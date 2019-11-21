Pragya Thakur nominated to Parliamentary panel on defence

BJP Lok Sabha member Pragya Singh Thakur has been nominated to the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Defence.

The Bhopal MP, who is an accused in the Malegaon blasts case, defeated former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.

She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on health grounds in April 2017 after charges against her under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act were dropped by the National Investigation Agency. She is currently under trial for multiple charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The 21-member parliamentary consultative committee is headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.