Condemn philosophy that describes Godse as patriot, says Rajnath Singh

Amid Opposition protests over BJP MP Pragya Thakur’s favourable comments for Nathuram Godse, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday clarified in Lok Sabha that the BJP condemns the thought that the assassin of Mahatama Gandhi can be considered a patriot.

Advertising

BJP working president JP Nadda also condemned the Bhopal MP’s remarks and recommended dropping her from the defence panel. The Malegaon blasts case accused, along with 21 others, were nominated to the panel headed by Rajnath Singh. Nadda said Thakur will no longer be allowed to attend meetings of BJP parliamentary party during the session.

As soon as the House convened Thursday, Opposition members strongly protested the remarks made by Thakur on Wednesday on Godse during the debate on the Special Protection Group (Amendment Bill). Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Thakur has called Godse a patriot and the Congress a terrorist party. Chowdhury said it was because of the BJP’s ideology that Thakur could make such comments.

“Thousands of members of Congress have laid down their lives while serving the nation. How can she dare to say such things that too inside the House. We demand action,” he said.

Advertising

Speaker Om Birla tried to pacify the agitating opposition members, saying he would give his ruling and asked them to take their seats. Birla, however, said Thakur’s remarks were already expunged from the records and there was no scope for any debate.

At this, the Defence Minister stood up and urged the Speaker to allow him to speak. Singh said that Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy was, is and will remain relevant and described him as a guide (margdarshak) for the nation.

Not satisfied with Singh’s response, the MPs belonging to the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Left parties, NCP and AIMIM staged a walkout after Speaker Om Birla denied any discussion. However, the BSP, BJD, TDP and TRS members remain seated.