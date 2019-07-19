In first Parliament speech, Pragya Thakur highlights lack of medical facilities in Bhopal prison

In her first speech in Parliament, newly-elected MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur said that there are no doctors and nurses in the state capital jail and sought deployment of essential medical staff there at the earliest.

Thakur, who is facing trial for being one of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon terror blast, pointed out that there are around 3000 male prisoners and at least 150 women besides 25-30 children in the prison and added that there is no medical staff to attend to them.

She also raised the issue of food provided to the children lodged in the jail, saying the meals given is not nutritious. The BJP MP from Bhopal further spoke about the law and order situation in jails claiming that people sent to prisons are beaten up as they brought to the prison.

In the recently-held Lok Sabha elections, Pragya Thakur had trounced two-time former chief minister Digvijaya Singh by a margin of 3,64,822 votes from the prestigious Bhopal seat in Madhya Pradesh.