Uproar in House as Pragya Thakur takes oath as BJP MP

BJP MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur Monday stoked a controversy by using the name of her spiritual guru as a suffix to her own while taking oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Advertising

On the first day of budget session, Thakur mentioned Swami Purna Chetnanand Avdheshanand Giri as suffix to her name Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, evoking a sharp reaction from the Opposition members who said that it was against House rules.

#WATCH: An uproar started in the Lok Sabha today when BJP’s winning candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur took oath as MP under the name ‘Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur Poorn Chetnand Avdheshanand Giri’, suffixing her name with her spiritual guru. She took her oath in 3 attempts pic.twitter.com/VuTvZ4BgIT — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

Amid objections, Thakur said that it was her full name and she had already mentioned that in the form she had filled for the oath ceremony.

This resulted in an uproar from the Opposition while members from the treasury benches shouted slogans in her favour.

Pro tem Speaker Virendra Kumar sought to know from the Lok Sabha Secretary General, the full name and ruled that only the name written in her election certificate issued by the returning officer would go on record.

Advertising

Read | Rahul Gandhi forgets to sign Parliament register after oath, gets nudge from Rajnath Singh

Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, took oath in Sanskrit and ended it with ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogan.

Later, BJP members continued to raise the slogan after every party member took oath.

When Ganjendra Umarao Singh Patel (BJP) finished taking his oath with ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, RSP’s N K Premchandran urged the Pro tem Speaker to maintain the prescribed format of the oath. The speaker then asked the members stick to the format provided.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also among BJP member who took oath as MPs on the first day of the newly-elected Lok Sabha.

The election for the Speaker of the Lok Sabha will be held on June 19 and will be followed by a joint sitting of both the Houses on June 20. The President will also deliver his address, which is customary after the general elections.

The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5. The budget will be preceded by the release of the Economic survey on July 4. The Parliament session will continue till July 26.