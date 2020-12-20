Pragya Thakur fails to appear before court again

Pragya Singh Thakur.(Express Photo by Renuka Puri/File)

Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, failed to appear before a special NIA court here on Saturday for the second time this month due to medical reasons. She was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Friday evening.

“Thakur has been undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi since April. She had gone there for a check-up and had to be admitted there on Friday on the advice of doctors following her medical reports,” her lawyer J P Mishra said.

Five of the accused Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Ramesh Upadhyay, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahikar and Sudhakar Dwivedi appeared before the court on Saturday. Besides Thakur, another accused Sudhakar Chaturvedi did not appear in court citing personal reasons.

Judge P R Sitre expressed displeasure over the absence of two others. The court then directed all the seven accused to appear before it on January 4.

The court had earlier directed all the seven accused in the case to present themselves on December 3. While Kulkarni, Rahirkar and Purohit remained present, Thakur, Upadhyay, Dwivedi and Chaturvedi had remained absent. Their lawyers submitted that they could not appear due to the pandemic. The court has directed the accused to remain present before it on December 19.

On September 29, 2008, six persons had lost their lives and over 100 injured in a blast that took place in Malegaon near Nashik. The accused are facing charges under anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, murder, criminal conspiracy and other charges of the Indian Penal Code.

