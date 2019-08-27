Pragya Thakur blames Oppn’s ‘marak shakti’ for deaths of Sushma, Jaitley

BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur stirred a controversy on Monday after the Bhopal MP wondered whether the deaths of senior party leaders like Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitely had to do with the “marak shakti (killing power)” of the Opposition.

Advertising

Former Union minister Sushma Swaraj died on August 6 and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Babulal Gaur died on August 21, while former Union minister Arun Jaitley died on August 24. Speaking at a condolence meeting organised by the BJP to mourn the deaths of Jaitley and Gaur, Thakur claimed a “Maharaj” once advised her not to stop her “sadhna (devotion)” because “bad times” were upon the BJP leaders, who would be “harmed” as the Opposition was using “marak shakti” against the party.

Thakur said, “Ek maharaj ji aaye, unhone kaha aap apni sadhna ko kam mat karna…vipaksha kuch aisa karya kar raha hai aisi marak shakti ka prayog kar raha hai…Sushmaji, Babulaji, Jaitleji jaitelyji… peeda sahte sahte jaate hai… mann mein ek bar aaya ki kahi ye sach to nahi…(A maharaj came, he asked me not to stop or reduce my devotion because these are bad times and the Opposition is doing something, using killing power on the BJP. Today when I see Sushma ji, Babulal ji, Jaitley ji die after being in pain, I think if it’s true.)”

The Congress has slammed the Bhopal MP for her comments, and advised the BJP to sack her for “making fun” of the death of Jaitley, Swaraj, and Babulal Gaur.

“Sometime she makes fun of the martyrdom of former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare…another time she glorifies Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a patriot,” said MP CM’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja.