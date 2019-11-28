BJP condemns Pragya’s Godse comment, recommends her removal from defence panel

BJP working president J P Nadda on Thursday recommended the removal of Pragya Singh Thakur from the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Defence, a day after the Lok Sabha MP triggered a political storm by describing Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a “deshbhakt” (patriot) in Parliament, PTI reported.

Advertising

In Lok Sabha Wednesday, when DMK member A Raja, participating in a debate on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, was citing Godse’s statement on why he killed the Mahatma, Thakur interrupted and made the remark praising Godse.

Condemning the remarks, Nadda said the party never supports such statements and also barred the Bhopal MP from attending meetings of the BJP parliamentary party during the session. “We have decided that Thakur will not attend meetings of BJP parliamentary party during the session,” he was quoted as saying by the agency.

Speaking on similar lines, Union minister Rajnath Singh said Mahatma Gandhi was a “guiding light and will remain so”. “If someone considers Nathuram Godse as a ‘deshbhakt’, then our party condemns it. Mahatma Gandhi is an idol for us, he was our guiding light and will remain so,” he said in Lok Sabha.

Advertising

Last week, the Lok Sabha member was nominated to the 21-member parliamentary consultative committee which is headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

On Wednesday, as the angry Opposition sought an apology from Thakur and BJP members were seen persuading her to sit down, Speaker Om Birla said her remark will not go into the records of the House proceedings. In a communiqué later, the Lok Sabha secretariat said the remark had been expunged from the records.

Outside Parliament, as the Congress targeted the Prime Minister for not taking action against Thakur, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi claimed that Thakur did not name Godse or anyone else. “Her mic was not on. She made the objection when the name of Udham Singh was being taken. She has even explained this and told me personally,” Joshi said.

But Raja told The Indian Express: “The Bhopal MP made the comment with regards to Godse only.”

In May, Thakur, during the election campaign, told ANI: “Nathuram Godseji deshbhakt thhe, hai, aur rahenge… unko aatankwadi kahne wale log swayam ki gireban me jhaank kar dekhe… chunav mein aise logon ko jawab de diya jayega (Nathuram Godse was a patriot, is a patriot, and will remain a patriot… those who call him a terrorist should look within… they will get a reply this election).”

This led to an uproar and the Prime Minister too disapproved of Thakur’s remarks, saying “the remarks made about Gandhiji or Nathuram Godse are very bad and very wrong for society… She has sought an apology but I would never be able to forgive her fully”.