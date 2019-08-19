Anyone who tries to break country is criminal: Pragya Thakur on Nehru

Coming in support of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur on Monday claimed that former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru was a “criminal” for calling a ceasefire when Indian forces were pushing back Pakistan tribals out of Kashmir.

Advertising

On Sunday, Chouhan had held Nehru responsible for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying the region would have been part of India had the Indian forces entirely pushed the Pakistani army out of Kashmir.

Backing her colleague’s remarks, Thakur said there is no doubt that anyone who harms the country or tries to disintegrate it, is a criminal. “Whoever will hurt our motherland, anyone who tries to break our India, surely is a criminal,” she said.

The Malegaon blasts accused also lashed out at the critics of the new legislation in Jammu and Kashmir. Those who are criticizing the abrogation of Article 370 cannot be patriots unlike those who are praising India and its leaders, like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

The ruling Congress in the state took to Twitter to slam the BJP leader’s remarks. “One who has spent days in jail in the Malegaon blast and Sunil Joshi murder cases, one who is out on bail, one who has described Nathuram Godse as patriot and made fun of the martyrdom of Hemant Karkare, is calling Nehru, who went to jail for freedom, a criminal. Who is a criminal?,” the chief minister’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja tweeted.