Wednesday, November 25, 2020
PRAGATI meeting: Reforms beneficial only when one performs, says PM Modi

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | November 26, 2020 2:01:15 am
Prime Minister Serum Institute visit, Narendra Modi Pune visit, Covid vaccine manufacturing, Pune news, Maharashtra news, Indian express newsPrime Minister Narendra Modi

Reforms are beneficial only when one performs, and this is the way forward to transform the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a Pragati meeting on Wednesday, which he chaired while reviewing infrastructure projects across India.

Modi asked states to develop a state-specific export strategy, and he reviewed development projects worth Rs 1.41 lakh crore spread across 10 states and union territories.

Pragati, short for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation involving central and state governments, is a platform wherein chief secretaries of states and secretaries of ministries concerned are brought together to sort out any Centre-state issues holding up any infrastructure project.

