‘Guided by respect to party’: Pradyut Bordoloi’s son steps down as Assam Congress candidate day after father joins BJP

A day after veteran Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi joined the BJP, his son Prateek, who had been fielded by the Congress from the Margherita constituency for the upcoming Assam Assembly election, withdrew his candidacy.

In a letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Prateek said his decision was made to avoid any “confusion” regarding his “commitment” and that he would continue to remain a member of the party.

The party had nominated Prateek, the Assam Congress’s social media co-chairman, to make his electoral debut from the Margherita constituency, which his father had represented for four terms as a Congress MLA.