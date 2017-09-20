Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Pradyuman murder case: Haryana writes to Centre seeking CBI investigation

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) SS Prasad said the written communication had been received by the Centre.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: September 20, 2017 1:24:21 am
Ryan International School, Ryan school murder, Gurgaon school murder, Pradhyuman Thakur, student murder, CBSE, CBSE show-cause notice, india news, indian express Police outside Ryan International School where Pradyuman Thakur was brutally murdered in the school toilet.
THE HARYANA government has written to the Centre seeking that a CBI inquiry be ordered into the murder case of seven-year-old Pradyuman at Ryan International School in Gurgaon.

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) SS Prasad said the written communication had been received by the Centre. “It is our endeavour to get the CBI inquiry into this case started at the earliest. The department is maintaining constant communication with the Centre,” he added.

