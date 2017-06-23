Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna: 10,000 people to get flats in the first phase of ‘housing for all’ project

Over one lakh people in Chandigarh have applied under this scheme and there would be a draw of lots by CHB. (Representational Image) Over one lakh people in Chandigarh have applied under this scheme and there would be a draw of lots by CHB. (Representational Image)

It’s official now. In the first phase, as many as 10,000 people would be getting flats in the “housing for all” project under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.

It was decided in a meeting of the officers of UT Administration here on Thursday. Chairman of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) Maninder Singh confirmed that 3,500 dwelling units would be for economically weaker section (EWS) and 3,000 for the low income group (LIG) section.

“For middle income group (MIG-I) as many as 2,000 dwellings have been earmarked and for MIG- II, 1,500 have been allotted,” he said.

About 50,000 people in Chandigarh have to get housing in 10 different phases by 2022. Over one lakh people in Chandigarh have applied under this scheme and there would be a draw of lots by CHB.

The issue of availability of land was also discussed in a meeting held on the housing project on Thursday but the officials could not finalise anything. Sources said that because of lack of space in Chandigarh and with the project requiring a huge chunk of land, the flats are expected to be constructed on the outskirts of the city.

Being a state-level nodal agency for the implementation of this mission, CHB had carried out a demand survey on EWS, LIG and MIG households in the urban areas of Chandigarh. The scheme was launched on March 20 by CHB. Counters were not only set up at the office of CHB but the forms were accepted at the e-sampark centres as well.

To provide affordable housing to all by 2022, the Centre has launched Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Housing for All (Urban) scheme.

As per the eligibility, the EWS households should have an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh and LIG households should have an annual income between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh.

The credit-linked subsidy component of PMAY would benefit the eligible people living in Chandigarh urban area by providing them an interest subsidy at 6.5 per cent on Rs 6 lakh for the construction of new houses and for the enhancement of existing ones. The carpet of house to be constructed or enhanced under the scheme should be 30 square metres and 60 square metres for EWS and LIG respectively.

Only those EWS households would be eligible for affordable housing component of PMAY demand survey who are living in Chandigarh as on June 17, 2015. These households would be able to get benefits of affordable housing in partnership and individual house enhancement and applicant should not have any other house or residential plot anywhere in the country.

Under MIG, two categories of MIG houses (MIG-I and MIG-II) will be constructed. The residents having the annual income of Rs 6 to Rs 12 lakh will be eligible for the MIG-I houses while those having the annual income of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh will be eligible for the MIG-II category houses.

