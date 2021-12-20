Pradeep Kumar Rawat appointed as India’s new envoy to China

Senior Indian diplomat Pradeep Kumar Rawat, who is well-versed in negotiating with Chinese diplomats, was on Monday appointed as India’s next Ambassador to China. Rawat will succeed Vikram Misri.

“He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a brief statement. Rawat’s appointment comes amid the lingering border stand-off in eastern Ladakh.

An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1990 batch, Rawat is currently the country’s envoy to the Netherlands. He was joint secretary (East Asia) in the MEA when the Doklam border stand-off took place in 2017. He was involved in the negotiations during the early days before he moved to Indonesia as ambassador.

Rawat served as India’s envoy to Indonesia and Timor-Leste from September 2017 to December 2020. He had earlier served in Hong Kong and Beijing and speaks fluent Mandarin.