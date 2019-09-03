Murli Manohar Joshi: Practice of discussions across party lines on national issues almost over

Veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi Tuesday said the practice of holding discussions across party lines on issues of national and international importance was “almost finished” and there is a need to revive it.

“There used to be an attempt (in various forums) having people from different parties to try and form an opinion on national and international issues. Those attempts have become scarce, in fact, are almost finished. It is important to revive such practices,” PTI quoted Joshi as saying.

While paying tribute to Congress leader Jaipal Reddy in Delhi, who passed away in July, Joshi said there are some questions that are important to the country and in some cases also important to the world.

“Having discussions on them and forming an opinion is not only important for democracy but for the country and its future,” PTI quoted Joshi as saying. The BJP stalwart, along with other leaders including, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, paid rich tributes to Reddy.

Holding discussions and consultations cutting across party lines by keeping aside the relationship with the party on problems facing the country would be the real tribute to Reddy, Joshi said.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh praised Reddy’s leadership quality and said it was a mix of a lot of things and the first and foremost was his faith in his beliefs.

“As in the case of a true leader, he (Reddy) was a very good communicator, listening to others and setting examples for others to follow. A politician with a difference, he was an eloquent orator, a writer, a scholar and a witty speaker,” PTI quoted Singh as saying.