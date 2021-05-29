Practice of bodies being dumped in rivers prevalent in UP, state official tells Centre

The Uttar Pradesh government was aware that the practice of dumping dead bodies in rivers was prevalent in the state, even before the visuals of decomposed corpses floating in the Ganga during the current wave of the pandemic emerged on social media.

This was conveyed by a senior UP government official to the Centre during a meeting on May 15, held under the chairmanship of Pankaj Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) with the officers of UP and Bihar.

The meeting, held through a video conference, was called to discuss the follow-up action on the May 11 advisory issued by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to states, asking them to “immediately stop” the dumping of dead bodies in Ganga and its tributaries.

During the meeting, Rajnish Dubey, Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development), Government of Uttar Pradesh, informed that the practice of disposal of dead bodies in the rivers is prevalent in central and eastern regions of the state, according to records of the meeting.

“He further informed that the practise of dead body being disposed in the rivers is prevalent in two particular stretches in central/eastern U.P. and the epicentre of which is in Kanpur Unnao region in central U.P and Banaras-Ghazipur area in eastern U.P.,” the minutes, which were circulated this week, say. “It was informed that Western districts have not been reporting such incidences while they are more in central and eastern part of the UP mainly from Kannauj to Balia.”

While no data on the dead bodies found in the Ganga was shared by UP officials at the meeting, Bihar officials informed that the bodies have come floating from the Uttar Pradesh side and 71 dead bodies were found in the river.