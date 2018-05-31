Gujarat: Prachi temple head priest goes underground after being booked for rape

The head priest of Madhavraiji temple in Prachi, Rishigir Gauswami, has gone underground after he was booked early this week for repeatedly raping a woman and beating her up. “We have conducted raids at his residence and other places. But he has been eluding us so far. He has gone underground. Efforts are on to trace him,” Aniruddh Solanki, in-charge circle police inspector of Talala said on Thursday.

Gauswami was booked under IPC Sections 376 (rape), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) on Monday after a woman filed a complaint at Sutrapada police station. The 25-year-old victim claimed that Gauswami raped her after promising to marry her. The woman, who was married to a man in Prachi village further stated that as asked by the priest, she divorced her husband. However, the accused did not keep her promise of marrying her and instead kept on exploiting her sexually for over one-and-a-half-years beginning August 2016. In her complaint, the woman has stated that the priest raped her in his chamber above the temple.

“The accused is a married man and his family lives near the temple. But the accused is on the run since the time a case was filed against him,” Solanki, who is investigating officer of the case, further said.

Since divorcing her husband, the divorcee has been living with her parents in Ankolvadi village of Talala taluka of Gir Somnath district.

Located in Sutrapada taluka of Gir Somnath, Madhvaraiji temple is one of the most important places of pilgrimage in Gujarat.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd