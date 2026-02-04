Prachi Mishra, Professor of Economics at Ashoka University, is guest at Explained.Live today

 Late Monday, US President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached on a trade deal that will see the tariff on Indian exports being slashed to 18% from 50%.

By: ENS Economic Bureau
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 05:42 AM IST
Prachi Mishra, Professor of Economics at Ashoka University, Ashoka University, guest at Explained.Live. Explained.Live. Indian express news, current affairsPrachi Mishra, Professor of Economics at Ashoka University
Make us preferred source on Google

February has been an extremely eventful month for India despite it being only three days old. First, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2026-27 on Sunday, announcing a series of measures and a shift to a new fiscal consolidation framework that will target debt-to-GDP ratio. She also hiked the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on futures and options trading, which led to a stock market meltdown.

Late Monday, US President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached on a trade deal that will see the tariff on Indian exports being slashed to 18% from 50%. India’s stock markets cheered the move on Tuesday, posting the biggest gain in nearly months. The rupee, too, soared by over 1% against the US dollar after nearly touching the 92-per-dollar mark last week.

But the action is not all over. Next week, on February 12, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) will publish its updated Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation series. With a base year of 2024 for prices — as against 2012 currently — and a consumption basket reflecting consumption patterns as per the 2023-24 Household Consumption Expenditure Survey, the new headline inflation series will be crucial to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) interest rate decisions. Finally, on February 27, the statistics ministry will make public another major overhaul of India’s official statistics: the new GDP series.

To better understand recent economic developments as well as those on the horizon, The Indian Express has invited Prachi Mishra, Professor of Economics, Director and Head of Ashoka University’s Isaac Centre for Public Policy, for an Explained.Live session on Wednesday. She will be in conversation with Siddharth Upasani, Deputy Associate Editor, The Indian Express.

Mishra is uniquely positioned to break down the numerous events that have and continue to unfold around us, having worked across the spectrum of stakeholders that underpin the Indian and global economy, including as a Senior Economist in the Office of the Chief Economic Advisor as well as the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and as the head of the Reserve Bank of India’s Strategic Research Unit. She then served as Goldman Sachs’ Chief India Economist from 2018 to 2020 before taking charge of the International Monetary Fund’s Systemic Issues Division until 2024 — her fourth stint at the multilateral agency.

With a PhD in Economics from Columbia University, Mishra was also a member of MoSPI’s expert group on the Comprehensive Updation of the Consumer Price Index.

Explained.Live is a unique series of explanatory conversations that The Indian Express hosts from time to time.

Topic: What’s the Big Picture of Budget 2026-27?

Date: February 4, 2026

Time: 6 pm

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
india us trade deal
India ‘commits’ to $100 bn/year US imports for 5 years; energy, aircraft parts, tech to dominate
Rajesh Khanna married Dimple Kapadia who was much younger than him
Rajesh Khanna led his wedding baraat past ex-girlfriend Anju Mahendru's house; made her break engagement
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement