Prachi Mishra, Professor of Economics at Ashoka University, is guest at Explained.Live today

February has been an extremely eventful month for India despite it being only three days old. First, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2026-27 on Sunday, announcing a series of measures and a shift to a new fiscal consolidation framework that will target debt-to-GDP ratio. She also hiked the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on futures and options trading, which led to a stock market meltdown.

Late Monday, US President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached on a trade deal that will see the tariff on Indian exports being slashed to 18% from 50%. India’s stock markets cheered the move on Tuesday, posting the biggest gain in nearly months. The rupee, too, soared by over 1% against the US dollar after nearly touching the 92-per-dollar mark last week.