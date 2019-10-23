Prachi demands security, says threat to her life

Claiming that the murder of Hindu leader Kamlesh Tiwari has exposed a threat to people who speak about Hindutva and there is one to her life, Hindu leader Sadhvi Prachi Tuesday said that she has demanded a security cover from the state as well as central government.

“Since the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari, there is a threat to people who speak of Hindutva. There is a threat to my life also, so I wrote to (Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting for security.

Kamlesh Tiwari was killed even when he was provided a security gunner by the state government,” said Prachi. “In the state, security is given to people who used to issue fatwa. In the letter, I requested the CM to withdraw the security cover of those people, who used to issue fatwas,” added Prachi.

Prachi is an accused in two cases of 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, along with two other BJP leaders. Prachi is accused of wrongful restraint and deterring public servant from discharging duty.