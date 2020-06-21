Prachanda: Talks on basis of sovereign equality welcome

The video conference has triggered a division within the ruling party. It is believed to have taken place at the behest of the CPC. The video conference has triggered a division within the ruling party. It is believed to have taken place at the behest of the CPC.

Nepal is willing to settle the current dispute with India through dialogue based on “sovereign equality and mutual respect”, Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, co-chairman of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), has said.

In a message delivered in a video conference, jointly hosted by the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the schools division of the NCP on Friday, Prachanda said Nepal wants to resolve bilateral issues with any friendly country “based on sovereign equality, mutual respect and understandings”.

Although he did not mention India, his reference in the context of the current dispute over territory, including Kalapani, was obvious. “We believe that in a civilised world, coercion, intimidation and self will should not have any role in resolving conflicts between and among nations,” he said.

Prachanda said “China today has capability and willingness to take appropriate role in handling global humanitarian crisis” and also said Nepal will not endorse the $500-million grant under the Millennium Challenge Corporation agreement (with the US). “Any kind of support attached with security alignment that contradicts with our Constitution cannot be accepted,” he said.

The video conference has triggered a division within the ruling party. It is believed to have taken place at the behest of the CPC.

