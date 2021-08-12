Powerhouse performer Manoj Bajpayee is guest at e-Adda today

Manoj Bajpayee’s turn as a secret agent in the thriller web-series The Family Man has been one of the most talked-about performances in the OTT space in recent times, with the actor returning for a second season as Shrikant Tiwari, a secret agent perpetually struggling with work/life balance.

The 52-year-old, who has been one of Hindi cinema’s most dependable actors for over two decades, will be a guest at an online Adda hosted by The Indian Express on Thursday evening. He will be in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, and film critic Shubhra Gupta.

Bajpayee won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his role as a freshly retired policeman in Bhonsle (2018), a movie set in a Mumbai chawl that is split between its ‘native’ Marathi manoos and ‘outsiders’ from UP and Bihar. Yet, his breakout role was as Bhiku Mhatre, the gangster with a heart and quick temper in Ramgopal Varma’s cult 1998 movie Satya.

The Padma Shri recipient, who debuted as dacoit Man Singh in Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen, has consolidated his position as a powerhouse performer by playing a range of characters, in Kaun (1999), Shool (1999), Zubeidaa (2001), Pinjar (2002), 1971 (2006) and Raajneeti (2010).

The actor embarked on an eventful second innings in his career when he appeared as Sardar Khan in the much-talked-about Gangs of Wasseypur 1 (2012). In Aligarh (2015), Bajpajee delivered another powerful performance, essaying the role of an ageing professor who struggles with his sexuality.

The versatile actor, with a career spanning three decades in theatre, television and movies, has worked with veteran directors such as Shyam Benegal, Anurag Kashyap and Hansal Mehta, as also young directors such as Devashish Makhija (Bhonsle) and Atanu Mukherjee (Rukh).

The Express Adda is a series of informal interactions organised by The Indian Express Group and features those at the centre of change. Past guests at the event include Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, CNN host Fareed Zakaria, actor Pankaj Tripathi, economist N K Singh, CMD of Kotak Mahindra Bank Uday Kotak, and writer and Morgan Stanley strategist Ruchir Sharma.