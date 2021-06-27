Powerful explosion inside Jammu airport’s technical area

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
A powerful explosion took place inside Jammu airport’s technical area early on Sunday.
Sources said that the explosion was so powerful that it was heard till a distance of around 1 km from the site. Senior police and security officials have rushed to the spot. A police official informed that a team of forensic experts and a bomb disposal squad have also reached the airport.
More details are awaited.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.