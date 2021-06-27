scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Powerful explosion inside Jammu airport’s technical area

Sources said that the blast was so powerful that it was heard till a distance of around 1 km from the site.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
June 27, 2021 7:05:18 am
A police official informed that a team of forensic experts and a bomb disposal squad were rushed to the spot.

A powerful explosion took place inside Jammu airport’s technical area early on Sunday.

Sources said that the explosion was so powerful that it was heard till a distance of around 1 km from the site. Senior police and security officials have rushed to the spot. A police official informed that a team of forensic experts and a bomb disposal squad have also reached the airport.

More details are awaited.

