Power seekers getting place in TMC: Rajib Banerjee

Those who are doing well, with ability, sidelined in the party: Rajib Banerjee.

AMID SPECULATION over dissident TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari’s next move, another state minister and TMC leader Rajib Banerjee on Saturday lashed out at the party leadership. “Those who are doing well those with ability… they are sidelined in TMC. The score of those who applaud the team is higher. My score is low because I can’t. If Suvendu Adhikari leaves, a huge void will be created in the team. It is important to find out why the leaders are so angry. These issues should have been thought about earlier. Those who work in the field do not get the upper hand. Power seekers are getting a place in the team. It is difficult to say… [in TMC] good is bad, bad is good.”

TMC leaders were unavailable for comment.

On whether Suvendu Adhikari is planning to join the BJP, the party’s national vice president, Mukul Roy said, “Suvendu is a product of mass movements. The dilemma over this issue will be clear in a day or two.” Roy, a former TMC leader, added, “I did a political blunder by removing Suvendu as (TMC) youth wing president. I regret it.”

On Rajib’s remarks, Roy said, “What Rajib said reflects the pain of those who formed the party (TMC). If you listen carefully, you will hear such words from several other TMC leaders. Our stand is clear for TMC and others… who ever wants to join hands with us are welcome.”

On Friday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged TMC MP from Contai Sisir Adhikari, who is the father Suvendu Adhikari, to rid the party of leaders who are allegedly engaged in anti-party activities. In a virtual internal meeting held by Banerjee on Friday with the top party leadership, district unit chiefs, MPs and MLAs, she reportedly gave a lot of importance to the Contai MP. This put an end to speculation that Sisir Adhikari may not attend the meeting considering his son’s equation with the party.

A minister who attended the meeting informed that the CM entrusted Sisir Adhikari, the party’s vice-president, of flagging party leaders who were indulged in anti-party activities in Purba Medinipur. The minister added that Banerjee asked Sisir Adhikari to work with TMC state president Subrata Bakshi and ensure that rebels are replaced with loyal party leaders in places such as Nandigram, Haldia, Contai, Nandankumar and Ramnagar.

On Friday, the TMC took action against a close aide of Suvendu. On Saturday, the TMC took action against four more close aides of his, sources said.

