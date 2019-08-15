Power loom owners seek more grant under yarn bank scheme

Power loom factory owners of Surat, in a representation to the Union Ministry of Textiles, requested an increase of grant under yarn bank scheme from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore.

The representation was submitted to Snehal Lokhande, assistant secretary of the Union Ministry of Textiles, who met people from the textile industry, including the power loom sector, in Surat on Wednesday.

Pandesara Weavers Association president, Ashish Gujarati, said, “We requested that in yarn bank scheme, the cap of Rs 2-crore grant should be increased to Rs 5 crore. The bank guarantee should be made uniform at 25 per cent. We have also demanded that in place of bank guarantee, surety bond should be accepted.”

Lokhande noted down the demands and assured the power loom unit owners of a solution soon. He also visited factories at Ved Road and Pandesara.