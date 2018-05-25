Power Grid Corporation to restore damaged transmission line by early next month

About 66 transmission elements, including several sub-station equipment, were reported damaged in windstorms. (File Photo) About 66 transmission elements, including several sub-station equipment, were reported damaged in windstorms. (File Photo)

State-run Power Grid Corporation on May 25 said it will complete by the first week of next month the restoration work of transmission lines damaged in windstorms. “Work for restoration of balance 12 transmission lines is in full swing with mobilisation of 39 gangs consisting of 1,000+ persons and is expected to be restored by the first week of June 2018,” PowerGrid said in a statement.

PowerGrid has restored 54 transmission lines on war footing within 24 to 30 hours that had been damaged in the severe windstorms of speed up to 130 km/hr that hit several parts of India this month.

About 66 transmission elements, including several sub-station equipment, were reported damaged.

The company said swift action taken by it for the restoration of lines/substation equipment minimised the impact of line trippings on the national grid and it was able to meet the power demand of 160 GW of the country, which is the highest so far.

PowerGrid Chairman and MD I S Jha told PTI that the company has reviewed its plan to strengthen the transmission network in view of change in high speed wind zones.

He further said, “The areas in the country are divided into 4-5 wind zones depending upon the wind speeds which can be as high as 170 km per hour during storms. Zone 1 has low wind speed while Zone 5 has the maximum speed. The National Capital Region and Agra were not in high wind speed zone.

“Their zone has changed. Accordingly we are strengthening our network here.”

Jha said, “PowerGrid did all its efforts and tried to reduce the impact of wind storm on power supply and grid stability. Despite such a natural disaster, our grid did not fail.”

