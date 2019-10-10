Power generation spikes at Sardar Sarovar dam

The Riverbed Powerhouse (RBPH) of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam, which has been functioning to its full capacity since August 10 this year — after a gap of two years when it remained completely shut — generated 1,625 Million Units of electricity since, close to 821 MUs of which came in September.

According to officials, the power generated in a span of two months since August 10 has been its highest in the stipulated time as compared to previous years. The dam, which touched its full reservoir level (FRL) of 138.68 metres in mid-September, has been steady around 138 metres ever since.

The RBPH runs on six reversible turbines of capacity 200 MW each and total installed capacity of 1,200 MW. According to the data available, the RBPH generated 606.49 MU (1MW= 10,00,000 MU) power from August 10 to 31 when the inflow of water into the reservoir was the highest due to heavy rain in MP and power generation in Omkareshwar and Indirasagar dams.

Consequently, the level of the Sardar Sarovar Dam crossed 133 metres, necessitating RBPH to be kept functional as per the dam safety protocol. In addition, the Canal Head Power house (CHPH) also generated a total of about 350 MU of electricity since August 10 this year.

The RBPH last generated about 376 MU power between April and June 2017 and was completely shut the following year. The highest power generation from RBPH was during April 2013 to March 2014 at 5,216 MU power.

“However, the entire year from April to March has to be considered in order to conclude if this will be the best record. This year, of course, the water level has been a record high and it will ensure enough storage for the state’s consumption and irrigation needs,” they said. The live storage of the dam on October 9 stood at 5,700 million cubic metres (MCM) and the level of the dam at 138.49 metres.

The CHPH is operated regularly in consultation and as per advice of NCA/WREB based on irrigation requirement of Gujarat/Rajasthan and availability of water in reservoir and release from upstream project of Madhya Pradesh.

The energy is transmitted to party states — Gujarat, Mahara-shtra and Madhya Pradesh — in the proportion of 16:27:57 respectively through 400 KV double circuit transmission lines.

The generation of energy from RBPH, however, depends on the inflow of water from upstream projects and need of water for irrigation in Gujarat. While the RBPH has been shut since June 2107 due to rain deficit and low level of water in the reservoir for two consecutive water years, the SSNNL was required to operate the powerhouse this year as the water level in the reservoir crossed 133 metres in August.